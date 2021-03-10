Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $215.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.05 million and the lowest is $207.81 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $223.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $889.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $908.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $905.23 million, with estimates ranging from $890.06 million to $915.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,665. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 207,522 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $39,222,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

