BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 7.2%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.45. 21,384,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 62,629,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.66.
In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
