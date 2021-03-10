BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 7.2%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.45. 21,384,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 62,629,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

