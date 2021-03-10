BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s share price rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.64 and last traded at $110.13. Approximately 819,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 679,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.68.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.52.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $63,035,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

