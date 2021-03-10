BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTI) Short Interest Update

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTI) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 3,550.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BRTI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 20,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,146. BlackRidge Technology International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About BlackRidge Technology International
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRidge Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRidge Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.