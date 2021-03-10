BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTI) Short Interest Update

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTI) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 3,550.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BRTI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 20,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,146. BlackRidge Technology International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About BlackRidge Technology International

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc develops, markets, and sells cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services in the United States. Its network and server security products are based on its patented Transport Access Control technology that are designed to isolate, cloak, and protect servers and cloud services, and segment networks for regulatory compliance.

