BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 11th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BME traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,492. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

