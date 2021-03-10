BlackRock Inc. Acquires 118,612 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.88% of Meridian Bioscience worth $127,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIVO. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 318.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 325,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 247,757 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth $3,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 71.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 205,080 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $2,572,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $2,715,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

In related news, Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $464,076.80. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $2,039,079.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,087,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,064. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $954.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.