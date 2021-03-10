BlackRock Inc. Acquires 138,308 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.77% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $128,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $14,466,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 623,667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 73,806 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 62,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

