BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,603,120 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603,120 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.70% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $120,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRNE. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

