BlackRock Inc. Acquires 700,640 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.73% of Welbilt worth $125,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

WBT stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.75 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.