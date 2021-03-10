BlackRock Inc. Acquires 72,823 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.97% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $119,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 229.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $371,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,120 over the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YMAB opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

