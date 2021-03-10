BlackRock Inc. Acquires 75,893 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,893 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.68% of Heritage Financial worth $123,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 341.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 73.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HFWA shares. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

