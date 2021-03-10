BlackRock Inc. Acquires 802,120 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802,120 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.97% of Sprout Social worth $119,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $430,157.04. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $29,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,292 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,683 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

