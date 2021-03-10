BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,661,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 599,288 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.25% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $120,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPRE. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 88.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 39.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 248,966 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,737,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,923,000 after purchasing an additional 173,203 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPRE stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57).

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

