BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,410,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,162 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.07% of Meredith worth $123,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Meredith by 221.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 124.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Meredith stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.