BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,315,141 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 137.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.60% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $118,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,114,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,449 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 26,567 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $1,383,609.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,280 shares in the company, valued at $54,802,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $160,038.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,788.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,603.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

