BlackRock Inc. Buys 156,126 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.53% of 2U worth $130,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in 2U by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in 2U by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 168,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.