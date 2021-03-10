BlackRock Inc. Buys 164,323 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of Repay worth $123,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after buying an additional 203,267 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Repay by 10.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,661,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after buying an additional 151,952 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Repay by 20.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,650,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,777,000 after buying an additional 275,694 shares during the period. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Repay by 29.4% during the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

