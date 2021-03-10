BlackRock Inc. Buys 217,337 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.64% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $120,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 62.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $951.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

