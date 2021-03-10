BlackRock Inc. Buys 220,206 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.07% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $124,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

AHH stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.