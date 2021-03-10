BlackRock Inc. Buys 251,625 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,625 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.70% of Apogee Enterprises worth $129,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 146.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

