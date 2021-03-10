BlackRock Inc. Buys 426,667 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.73% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $123,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 277,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $104,889.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.