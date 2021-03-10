BlackRock Inc. Buys 46,502 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,202,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 46,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.27% of Standard Motor Products worth $129,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 335.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 107.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $993.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMP. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

