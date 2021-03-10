BlackRock Inc. Buys 530,752 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.62% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $126,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

INO opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $426,456.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

