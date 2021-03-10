BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,970 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.19% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $122,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 94,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.