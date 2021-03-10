BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.49% of Skyline Champion worth $131,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

