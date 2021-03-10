BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,652,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,178 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.95% of Verra Mobility worth $129,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 58,953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 136,047 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 268,661 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $570,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRRM. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

