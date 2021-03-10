BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,920 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.76% of RE/MAX worth $126,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 118,534 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth $264,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in RE/MAX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE RMAX opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $729.48 million, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.