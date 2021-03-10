BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.51% of Relay Therapeutics worth $131,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,295,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,685,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

