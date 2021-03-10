BlackRock Inc. Has $118.33 Million Stock Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,735 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.70% of ALX Oncology worth $118,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXO. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.