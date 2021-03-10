BlackRock Inc. Has $120.01 Million Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,452 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.26% of Cimpress worth $120,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Cimpress by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cimpress by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cimpress by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

