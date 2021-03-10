BlackRock Inc. Has $121.35 Million Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.32% of Extreme Networks worth $121,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,469,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 319,830 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,645 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

