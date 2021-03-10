BlackRock Inc. Has $122.89 Million Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.89% of Primo Water worth $122,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,988,000. Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,609,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after buying an additional 379,234 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 169,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

