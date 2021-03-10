BlackRock Inc. Has $123.81 Million Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.84% of Santander Consumer USA worth $123,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. WS Management Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SC. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

