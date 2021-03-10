BlackRock Inc. Has $124.54 Million Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,933 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.41% of Outfront Media worth $124,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -120.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

