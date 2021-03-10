BlackRock Inc. Has $126.68 Million Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,444,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.52% of Zumiez worth $126,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $963,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,716 shares of company stock worth $11,426,088 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $48.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZUMZ. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

