BlackRock Inc. Has $127.33 Million Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.22% of Westlake Chemical worth $127,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after acquiring an additional 213,779 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 25.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.