BlackRock Inc. Has $128 Million Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.67% of RadNet worth $128,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 21.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RadNet by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 17.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $93,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,690.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,625.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $944,850. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDNT stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

