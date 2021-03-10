BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 936,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.45% of NOW worth $121,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NOW by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

