BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,143 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.99% of Quanex Building Products worth $118,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NX stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $844.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 18,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $442,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 251,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,444. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.