BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,858 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.35% of RPT Realty worth $128,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in RPT Realty by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 33,020 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RPT Realty by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $992.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

