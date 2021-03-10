BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.44% of Blucora worth $118,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $1,591,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOR opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

