BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 885,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,430,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.
NYSE:DASH opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.65. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.03 and a 52 week high of $256.09.
DoorDash Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.
