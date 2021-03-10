BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 885,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,430,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE:DASH opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.65. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.03 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.