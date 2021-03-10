BlackRock Inc. Purchases 536,437 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,437 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.95% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $128,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 158,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,135 shares of company stock worth $2,215,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

VNDA stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $984.60 million, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNDA. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

