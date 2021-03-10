BlackRock Inc. Purchases 919,292 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.76% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $123,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at $1,242,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWK opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

