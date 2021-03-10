BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.30% of Community Health Systems worth $118,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.9% in the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 207,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,434,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 307,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYH opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. Research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

