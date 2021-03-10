BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.58% of PagerDuty worth $122,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after acquiring an additional 607,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,934,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 742,811 shares of company stock valued at $34,352,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $58.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.43.

PD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

