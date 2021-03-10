BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.09% of Mercury General worth $118,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCY. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth $11,126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter valued at about $9,940,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

MCY opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

