BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,634,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,038,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Flex worth $119,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Flex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flex by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Flex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,217,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67,549 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $110,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,544 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.