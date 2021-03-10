BlackRock Inc. Sells 163,361 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,589,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,361 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.30% of Veeco Instruments worth $131,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 212,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

