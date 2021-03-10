BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,451,577 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,451,577 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.16% of AerCap worth $129,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AerCap by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.27 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Cowen upped their price target on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

